press release; It is time for Madison to pave the way and become a coal-free community. Right now, our “community energy company” MGE is 63% coal-powered. This impacts the air quality for all Wisconsinites and exacerbates climate change. Our energy is having a direct negative health impact on the families, and especially the children, living near the coal plants in Oak Creek and Portage. Join us on May 12, the weekend before MGE’s annual shareholders’ meeting, for a family-friendly rally to stand up for kids, climate and health!

***A Rally for a Coal Free Community: For Kids, Climate and Health***

When: Saturday, May 12 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Teach-In: 2:00 - 2:45 pm in the Youth Room, Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center, 953 Jenifer St, Madison, WI 53703 (Maximum capacity of 50, first come first serve. There will be activities in the park for any overflow attendees.)

Rally: 3:00 - 4:00 pm starting at McPike Park (AKA Central Park), 202 S Ingersoll St, Madison, WI 53703

Sign up to volunteer: https://goo.gl/forms/AgvP3om0FhTKoYyd2