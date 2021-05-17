Rally for Fair Maps

press release: After months of work, Wisconsin state legislators are rolling out a bill to create an open, honest, fair, and transparent redistricting process. We want to safely celebrate and demonstrate the public support for fair maps. Join us on the State Street side of the Capitol Building, rain or shine.

Speakers to include the sponsors of this nonpartisan redistricting legislation (the “Iowa Model bill”) Sen. Jeff Smith & Rep. Deb Andraca, as well as Coalition leaders Sachin Chheda, Debra Cronmiller, and Matt Rothschild. More speakers to be announced!

We hope you can join us! More information can be found on this Facebook event page, or on the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin event posting.