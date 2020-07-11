press release: On behalf of everyone at the Iola Car Show organization, we want to invite you to the first ever Rally for Iola! It broke our hearts to cancel the show, but this cruise has us just as excited (well almost)!

The Rally for Iola is a fundraising opportunity for all our supporters to ensure the continuity of the Iola Car Show. This cruise will start on the grounds, with show cars and everyday vehicles welcome. The grounds will be decorated to recognize the over 130 civic organizations and 2,400 volunteers who make the show possible.

Then we will take to the open road, traveling 75-miles through Waupaca County. We will pass by Schmidt's Corners, Big & Little Falls, through Clintonville, Symco, Manawa, Waupaca and finally Scandinavia. With over 100,000 attendees, each of these towns. *Details subject to change.

Head to https://iola-car-show. myshopify.com/ to pre-register for the Rally for Iola!

The Rally for Iola is a rally for us all. It’s a rally for tradition, it’s a rally for the American spirit, and it’s a rally for our future. In 2020, Iola needs your help. In whatever way you can support us, whether financially, spiritually or otherwise, we appreciate you. This is the year to buy an engraved brick at the tower, purchase a rally shirt, or contribute something to upcoming benefit auction. The way we come together in the wake of the year 2020 will help to set our course for generations to come.

It is with a heavy heart that I have the unfortunate duty of announcing the cancellation of the 2020 Iola Car Show and Swap Meet. After careful deliberation, and with the best information available at this time, the Board of Directors and Iola Car Show Team have made this decision feeling it is the only responsible option.

The monumental task of producing this world class event is heavily dependent on the thousands of volunteers who aid in this effort. We simply cannot produce the show without the ability to ensure the safety, confidence, and comfort of all involved – and everyone’s safety is our top priority. It is also impossible to predict what measures and mandates may be relaxed or removed by the time of the show.

We fully recognize that the loss of this event will put many of the 130 organizations who depend on our show for financial support, and Iola Old Car Show Inc. itself in a very difficult financial position. Furthermore, we are very aware that many of our swap vendors, who are a cornerstone of the event, have had much of their season of commerce fully disrupted if not destroyed. It is for that reason that we have now shifted gears from preparing for the 48th Annual Iola Car Show event into preparation for alternative festivities.

The unfortunate announcement of cancellation will also serve as the announcement of the first ever Rally for Iola .

Planning for the Rally is under development and will include a drive through the show grounds and street cruise, scheduled for July 11. Not only is this the scheduled Saturday of the show, it’s also National Collector Car Appreciation Day. This event will allow everyone the opportunity to safely celebrate and enjoy key elements of the historic show, while providing essential support to help preserve the organization through these difficult times.

Additionally, while the traditional show is cancelled, we are only postponing the swap meet and flea market features of the event at this time. We hope as the summer progresses, we will be able to select dates that allow our swap vendors and shoppers the opportunity to gather and do business later this summer or fall. Those dates will be selected as more information becomes available.

Our offices will be sending out notices to preregistered exhibitors and campers regarding options for carry-overs to 2021, refunds and donations.

The beauty and magic of the Iola Car Show is not something provided by one group or segment, but rather by the assembly of many parts. We have second, third and fourth generations of swappers, show car exhibitors, campers and volunteers. Together, we are a powerful engine! I am confident that despite these unprecedented challenges, we will overcome this together. We are asking for your support in whatever ways you can help. WE WILL RALLY!

Please help us share this message, and we ask for your patience as our office works to navigate these changes and updates.

Sincerely,

Joe Opperman

Executive Director