media release: Join Women Win Wisconsin and other organizations and community members to rally for our rights ahead of the 2023 Wisconsin Supreme Court election!

Saturday, March 25, 2023 - 1pm CST, Wisconsin State Capitol, 2 East Main Street

This is it, Wisconsin. From fair maps to reproductive freedom, everything is on the line this year. Who we elect to the Supreme Court on April 4th will shape our state’s future for the next decade. Now is the time to get organized. Now is the time to rally for our rights!

womenw.in/rally-for-our-rights

Join Women Win Wisconsin and progressive leaders from every corner of the state as we come together to demand reproductive justice. Our right to privacy and bodily autonomy will be front and center on the ballot this year, and we’re going to make our voices heard.

Find a rally near you, tell a friend, and get ready to join this fight. It’s going to take all of us to elect pro-choice leaders up and down the ballot on April 4tand send a clear message that civil rights aren’t up for debate.

Appleton: 03/11 – facebook.com/events/1267668727427539

Eau Claire: 03/12 – facebook.com/events/1342209576577294

Green Bay: 03/18 – facebook.com/events/639910704812345/

Madison: 03/25 – facebook.com/events/935918091090364

La Crosse: 03/26 – facebook.com/events/3425109224443983

Milwaukee: 4/1 Coming soon