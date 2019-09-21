press release: A group of your Madison neighbors is hosting a Fundraiser in the form of a Block Party on Saturday, September 21, from 1-7pm at the Madison Labor Temple grounds, 1602 S Park Street.

Our "Rally for Refuge" will feature entertainment from Ballet Folkloriko de Carlos y Sonia Avila, Salsa Con Sabor, DJ Phil Money, and DJ Mascara Snake.

This event is open to the public. $5 suggested donation for adults, Kids enter free. Family-friendly activities will include face painting, a photo booth, bounce house, and games. A Silent Auction will be held, with chances to win various notable prizes and gift certificates from local businesses.

All proceeds will benefit RAICES, a nonprofit agency that promotes justice by providing free and low-cost legal services to under-served immigrant children, families, and refugees. We will also be hosting representatives from several local immigrant and refugee advocacy groups, providing education on how our community can take action locally.

For more information, please contact rallyforrefugemadison@ gmail.com.