Join the Rally for Reproductive Freedom at the Wisconsin State Capitol on Tuesday, March 4 at 2pm!

THE FREEDOM TO MAKE DECISIONS ABOUT OUR OWN BODIES IS ON THE BALLOT .

Join Dr. Kristin Lyerly, doctors, nurses and healthcare workers across Wisconsin to rally for reproductive freedom ahead of the Wisconsin Supreme Court race this April. Our health care is on the ballot, and the freedom for women, pregnant people, and their families to make healthcare decisions with their doctors, without interference from government, is on the line. Join the rally on Tuesday, March 4 at 2pm in Madison to support Wisconsin healthcare workers and stand up for reproductive freedom! This event is sponsored by the Committee to Protect Health Care, the Women's March, and SEIU Wisconsin.