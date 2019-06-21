Rally for the People

press release: Wisconsin elections have for too long been held hostage by special interests aiming to limit voter access and to sway elections toward the benefit of a few. We the many will no longer accept unfair elections. In March of 2019, the US House of Representatives passed HR1 (For the People Act), a sweeping proposal for election reform.

Now the legislation is stalled in the Senate. We are calling for Senator Ron Johnson to support this legislation for the country, and for Republicans throughout Wisconsin to support fair elections for our state.

We demand an end to partisan gerrymandering, the halt of corporate influence in politics, closing the revolving door of lobbyists on Capitol Hill, and the promise of equal access to the polls for all Americans.

Join us on Friday, June 21, at 12:30 PM at Library Mall in downtown Madison, where we will demand that elections be once again FOR THE PEOPLE!

FEATURING SPECIAL GUEST SPEAKERS

Mo Cheeks

Kriss Marion

Kelda Roys

Wanda Smith

Presented by Progressive Turnout Project in partnership with Women's March WI