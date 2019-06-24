Rally for VA Workers

press release: Madison VA Workers’ Union to Rally Monday, June 24, 2019 for Fair Contract

AFGE & VA to begin negotiations on new labor agreement as administration endangers veterans by stripping workers of rights

What: On May 27, the American Federation of Government Employees began negotiations with the Department of Veterans Affairs over a new labor contract covering 260,000 VA employees nationwide. The administration has proposed stripping workers of whistleblower protections and other workplace rights, which would jeopardize veterans’ care. The AFGE local representing employees at the Madison VA hospital is organizing a rally to call for worker solidarity as negotiations begin.

When: Monday, June 24, 2019 Rally 11 AM to 1 PM, Main Gate of Madison VA hospital on Highland Ave. half block north of Highland and Campus Dr. intersection.

Speakers:

1. State Rep. Diane Hesselbein, Assistant Minority Leader, WI Assembly, District 79, (D - Middleton)

2. Pres. Keven Grundlach, South Central Federation of Labor, WI AFL-CIO, Madison

Wisconsin has approximately 7,573 Department of Veterans Affairs employees at its main facilities in Milwaukee, Madison and Tomah.

Presently there are 653 vacant positions with 422 of these positions being medical service positions.