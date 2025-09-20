Rally in Support of UAW Local 95 Strike

media release: A committee of concerned citizens, Citizens in Support of Our Health Care Workers, together with the Town Hall Coalition are organizing a Rally and Press Conference in support of the UAW Local 95 Strike against Mercy Health System at Mercy East Clinic. Citizen-led Mercy Health Strike Action consists of David Feingold, Cathy Myers, Nancy Stabb, Mark Fuller, and Edie Baran. During the rally we will conduct a press conference with various media organizations, at which we community members will express our support for the workers; Union members will also be present to explain why they are on strike.

Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 From 11:00am – 1:00pm, Mercy Hospital 1000 Mineral Pt. Av. Janesville, WI.

WHY A STRIKE?

High Health Costs: Workers pay hundreds each month for Healthcare, ironically, while working in healthcare.

Workers pay hundreds each month for Healthcare, ironically, while working in healthcare. Unfair Pay: Wages aren’t keeping up with inflation while executives make millions. In 2022, Javon Bea, the CEO, was paid a salary of $12,527,853. (https://share.google/ vQCSsmtlhdrxJeVqR)

Wages aren’t keeping up with inflation while executives make millions. In 2022, Javon Bea, the CEO, was paid a salary of $12,527,853. (https://share.google/ vQCSsmtlhdrxJeVqR) No Security: No working cameras, no guards to protect patients & staff.

Why Are Community Members Supporting the Workers?

The nurses and other medical staff who take care of this community deserve to be respected by their employers.

Staff from other Mercy clinics are forced to work at East Clinic during the strike and they are being threatened with disciplinary action if they refuse.

Traveling nurses are being hired to work at the other clinics during the strike.

Is this how you want your Health Care provided to you and your family? We want our healthcare providers to be safe in their jobs, to be respected by their employers, and to earn fair wages.

This strike has been going on since July 2nd. We community members want the administration of Mercy to end this strike, to send home the traveling nurses, and to restore order back in the workplace so that we can receive the healthcare we deserve.

Why Is the Union Involved in This Strike?

Mercy East staff are the Union. The Union is not a third party.

the Union. The Union is not a third party. Unions protect workers from unfair actions by employers.

Unions support workers in times of need.

Unions benefit the economy by increasing workers' wages and benefits, reducing income inequality, promoting economic fairness, and improving worker safety and job security. These gains in workers' economic outcomes create a larger, more stable consumer base, which can boost overall economic growth. Studies and data indicate unions can lead to a stronger economy by supporting workers and improving public health and safety.

Cathy Myers, one of the community committee members states that, “The fight at Mercy East is a microcosm of the wage disparity and unfairness that we see nationwide. As unions grew in the middle of the last century, so did prosperity and security. Janesville and the country were better during the hey-day of unions; they can be that way again. We need to support each other by supporting UAW 95 and Mercy East workers. “

ABOUT THE TOWN HALL COALITION: The Town Hall Coalition is an all-volunteer ad hoc group of citizens who are concerned about the health of our democracy. The Coalition is non-partisan; it is not affiliated with any political party, nor does it endorse candidates for political office. Its mission is to offer people in the community opportunities to share their voices, and to educate ourselves and our community on civic and government actions and policies.