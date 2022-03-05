Rally in Support of Ukraine

media release: We are gathering on Saturday March 5 in solidarity and support of Ukraine. Putin's war continues and we must stand up against tyranny, imperialism, and aggression. Wear Blue and Yellow. If you would like to speak, please message us so we can add you to the list. It might rain so please bring ponchos and umbrellas.

Please meet at the Capitol facing State Street (across from the State Historical Museum).

Thank you! Дякую! Спасибо!

https://www.facebook.com/events/1838719486324646/