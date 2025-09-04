from the Activist Calendar; Thurs. Sept. 4 12:00 Noon Social Security Agency (6011 Odana Rd.) Rally in Support of Union Rights for Federal Employees – hosted by the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE). This is Union Busting! Appeals Court Grants Trump Administration Stay of AFGE’s Preliminary Injunction; AFGE Vows to Keep Fighting. AFGE represents over 750,000 employees of the federal government. They represent a wide range of occupations, including nurses, correctional officers, doctors, TSA agents, SSA and VA employees, a mong many others.