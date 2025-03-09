media release: Donald Trump and Elon Musk are dismantling our federal government in a brazenly illegal power grab, while Congress stands by and abdicates its sworn constitutional duty. The time is NOW for the citizens of this country to stand up and make our voices heard. Our democracy is not for sale, it is not negotiable, and we will fight to protect it. Join Madison Indivisible East for a Rally to Defend Democracy and a call to action to resist Trump and Musk's unconstitutional rampage.