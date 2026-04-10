Rally to Defend Transgender Youth and Access to Health Care

media release: We demand that access to all medically necessary health care for transgender youth be reinstated in the UW Health system. We denounce UW Health leadership for pausing this life-saving care when no federal restrictions are in place, and we demand transparency over how they made their decision to suspend care in January. Hands off our health care! Defend trans youth!

WHO: Transgender Resistance Action Committee, TransParent, GSAFE, Madison Students for a Democratic Society, and other local organizations TBA.

Saturday, April 18, 2026 from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm, yy the Forward Statue on the State Street side of the Wisconsin State Capitol, 2 E Main St, Madison.

Trans Resistance Action Committee is fighting for the liberation of marginalized genders through action and community building. We seek to build a world where trans, non-binary, and gender-nonconforming people can safely and confidently live and thrive as their true, authentic selves; where the community, support, and resources that they need and want are easily accessible and reliable.