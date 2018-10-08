Rally to Stop U.S. Postal Service Privatization

press release: The National Association of Letter Carriers, the American Postal Workers Union, the National Rural Letter Carriers Association, and the National Postal Mailhandlers Association are combining for a rally to educate the public about the Trump Administration's desire to privatize the USPS. All union members and concerned citizens are invited to stand in solidarity.

There will be a rally in every Congressional District in Wisconsin on Monday, October 8. Join us and stand up for a strong postal service.

Rally locations October 8

CD 1 Janesville 20 S. Main St. 11am-1pm

CD 2 Madison 3902 Milwaukee Street noon-4 pm