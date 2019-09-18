RSVP for Rally to Support a Safe Harbor for Trafficked Youth

press release: Join WELCA and LOPPW to learn about the problem of sex trafficking of youth in Wisconsin and how to respond. After hearing dynamic, informative speakers and gaining tips on how to talk to our legislators at Messiah Lutheran Church, join us on a bus to the Capitol to make legislative visits. Speakers will include Human Trafficking Survivor & Leadership Consultant Morgan Meadows, Bishop Jim Arends, Representative Jill Billings, National Women of the ELCA Director of Justice Jen DeLeon, Milwaukee Joint Task Force on Human Trafficking Dana World-Patterson and Jay Reinke. $15 is the cost, which includes lunch and bus. To register, please go to www.loppw.org/events to find link to register or call 608-270-0201 ext. 9 DEADLINE TO REGISTER: September 18.