Rally to Support Our Immigrant Community

press release: Join us on the Capitol steps looking over State Street for a rally in support of our immigrant friends and neighbors. As our federal government continues to hold children and families in cages and criminalize those seeking asylum, we must be even more vocal in our calls for justice and equity for all immigrants, no matter their status or circumstance. We will be discussing upcoming legislation, as well as local efforts to help immigrants in the state of Wisconsin.

Current speakers include:

Christine Neumann-Ortiz, executive director of Voces de la Frontera

Stephanie Salgado, Youth Climate Action Team

Mario Garcia Sierra, Centro Hispano

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway

Madison City Alder Shiva Bidar

Fabiola Hamdan Dane County immigration affairs specialist

Representative Chris Taylor

#HereToStay