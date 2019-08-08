Rally to Support Our Immigrant Community
Capitol 2 E. Main St. (Capitol Square), Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Join us on the Capitol steps looking over State Street for a rally in support of our immigrant friends and neighbors. As our federal government continues to hold children and families in cages and criminalize those seeking asylum, we must be even more vocal in our calls for justice and equity for all immigrants, no matter their status or circumstance. We will be discussing upcoming legislation, as well as local efforts to help immigrants in the state of Wisconsin.
Current speakers include:
Christine Neumann-Ortiz, executive director of Voces de la Frontera
Stephanie Salgado, Youth Climate Action Team
Mario Garcia Sierra, Centro Hispano
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway
Madison City Alder Shiva Bidar
Fabiola Hamdan Dane County immigration affairs specialist