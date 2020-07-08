ONLINE: (R)allying for Black Lives: Ally Roles and Responsibilities

PRESS RELEASE: Go to the Allies for Black Lives - Madison FB page on Wednesday for the link to watch live!

Join us for a webinar with Madison's movement scientist, M Adams, where we'll discuss what it means to be an ally in the Movement for Black Lives. We'll be talking about how to act in accountability to Black leadership without having to wait for approval and hitting several other topics important for allies in the movement.

We will be asking for donations for Freedom Inc. during the call.

Feel free to leave questions you might have for M on our facebook page.