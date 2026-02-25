Ralph Barbarosa

media release: One of the shyest attention hogs to ever do comedy, Ralph Barbosa’s disarming and laid-back style has made him a stand-out on stage, on TV and as host of the Formula Bean YouTube channel with Luis Cisneros.

On August 8, Ralph premiered his second hour-long stand-up special, Ralph Barbosa: Planet Bosa, as part of Hulu’s new Hularious comedy brand. The special was shot in January at The Balboa Theatre in San Diego.

Ralph’s 2025 comedy tour is selling out theaters across North America. His first hour-long stand-up special, Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga, premiered on Netflix on October 31, 2023, and ranked as the #3 TV show on Netflix throughout its first week on the service. The hour-long special was shot in August 2023 at The Kessler Theater in Ralph’s home town of Dallas, TX.

In July 2024, Ralph was selected as one of Variety’s 10 Comics to Watch for 2024. After a breakout year in 2023, Ralph toured theaters in 2024 throughout North America, including two sold-out theater shows as part of the Netflix Is A Joke Fest 2024, as well as hosting the fest’s kick-off Introducing show.

In November 2023, Ralph was a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience, that January Ralph made his debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and his Comedy Central Stand-up Featuring: Ralph Barbosa set has topped 6 million views on YouTube.

In November 2022, Ralph starred in the HBO Max comedy special, Entre Nos: The Winners 3, and earlier that year his Don’t Tell Comedy performance was released on YouTube and now has over 6 million views