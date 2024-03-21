7:30 pm on 3/21 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 3/22-23. $35.

media release: Please note; Price shown does not include fees. Fees are the same whether purchasing over the phone or online.

One of the shyest attention hogs to ever do comedy, Ralph Barbosa’s disarming and laid-back style has made him a stand-out on stage, on TV and online.

On October 31, Ralph premiered his first Netflix stand-up special, “Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga”, worldwide. The hour-long special was shot in August 2023 at The Kessler Theater in Ralph’s home town of Dallas, TX.

Ralph is planning a theater tour for 2024 after a breakout year in 2023 that saw him selling out venues across North America, making his debut on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, and his “Comedy Central Stand-up Featuring: Ralph Barbosa” set topped 3.7 million views on YouTube.

In November 2022, Ralph starred in the HBO Max comedy special, “Entre Nos: The Winners 3”, and earlier that year his “Don’t Tell Comedy: performance was released on YouTube and now has over 4.8 million views.