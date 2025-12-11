The Ramble

to

Roxxy 327 Gorham St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: The Ramble is one of the faster growing country acts in the Midwest. The band plays traditional country music, with a strong gravitation towards '90s-'00s country. Live sets take the audience on a ramble through the greats of country music, from classics to current stars to up-and-comers. 

Info

Roxxy 327 Gorham St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
608-286-1046
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - The Ramble - 2026-04-11 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Ramble - 2026-04-11 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Ramble - 2026-04-11 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Ramble - 2026-04-11 20:00:00 ical