media release: Join Pam Jahnke and 97.7FM The Farm at Main Street Music and Event Venue for the Luke Bryan Farm Tour Pre-Party and After-Party! We will have ticket giveaways, bus packages, live music and MORE!

Live Music from: Jenny Lupien, Amy Martinson, Dakota Tamminga, Shaun Peterson

After Party Music Presented by: The Ramble

Package #1:

- $5

- DOES NOT INCLUDE SHUTTLE

- Drink Specials

- Ticket Giveaways

- Live Music at Main Street Music and More

Package #2:

- $15

- SHUTTLE TO AND FROM CONCERT

- Drink Specials

- Ticket Giveaways

- Live Music at Main Street Music and More!

Shuttle starts at 2:00 PM and will run until showtime/until all pass-holders have arrived at Klondike Farms.

Shuttle Pickup starts at end of show and will run until all pass-holders have arrived back at Main Street Music!

www.mainstreetmusicmore.org

(608) 291-2422

Free parking available at Main Street Music and More - parking lot and street parking available!