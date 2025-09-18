The Ramble, Shaun P

media release: Join us at Main Street Music the night of the Luke Bryan 2025 Farm Tour right here in Brooklyn, WI! We’re keeping the music going all night with FREE admission, great food, drinks, and live music that will put Brooklyn on the map.

Event Schedule:

Doors Open: 1:00 PM

Shaun P: 5:00 PM

The Ramble: 10:00 PM

Grab some pizza, enjoy a drink, and celebrate an unforgettable night of music, fun, and small-town vibes. Whether you’re in town for the Farm Tour or just looking for an awesome night out, Main Street Music is the place to be! Mark your calendars, bring your friends, and let’s make this a night Brooklyn won’t forget!