from the KHoRM newsletter: May 9, 7 pm (doors at 6) Ramblin' Deano (& Jo), suggested donation $15

Another husband and wife duo, the Waco Brothers Dean Schlabowske will be doing a solo set followed by a duo set with his wife Jo Walston (of the Meat Purveyors). Expect all the hits from his Ramblin' Deano catalog as well as great tunes from the Ice Cold Singles, Dollar Store and maybe a Waco tune or two.

As always, all money collected goes to the musicians. I will be taking reservations for all shows at righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com. Once I have confirmed there is room, you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714 or Venmo to @righteouskiki. Capacity is 50. There is seating for about 40 people, after that it is standing room only.

There is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is one block over on Duncan or Ellenwood. Then take the little path up to MacArthur Ct and down the street to my house. Shows are BYOB and I'll have a cooler with ice.