Ramie Mahklou, Sasha Rosser, Rory Rusch, host Glenn Widdicombe
Harmony Bar 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Time for another hilarious Comedy Night at Harmony Bar! Join us Thursday, March 24th at one of Madison's greatest independent venues for a night of laughs! We have yet another killer night set up for you with some great comics from Madison, Milwaukee, and Chicago set up by Craig Smith and Glenn Widdicombe.
Doors open at 7pm; Show starts at 7:30pm. $5 Presale tickets on Eventbrite; Tickets $10 at the door
Glenn Widdicombe as your host
Featuring:
Ramie Mahklouf
Sasha Rosser
and your headliner: Rory Rusch