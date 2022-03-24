Ramie Mahklou, Sasha Rosser, Rory Rusch, host Glenn Widdicombe

media release: Time for another hilarious Comedy Night at Harmony Bar! Join us Thursday, March 24th at one of Madison's greatest independent venues for a night of laughs! We have yet another killer night set up for you with some great comics from Madison, Milwaukee, and Chicago set up by Craig Smith and Glenn Widdicombe.

Doors open at 7pm; Show starts at 7:30pm. $5 Presale tickets on Eventbrite; Tickets $10 at the door

Glenn Widdicombe as your host

Featuring:

Ramie Mahklouf

Sasha Rosser

and your headliner: Rory Rusch