Rampage Room
Neighborhood House 29 S. Mills St., Madison, Wisconsin
media release: Rampage Room Fundraiser
May 11, 12, 5-8PM.
Have you ever wanted to smash a lamp with a baseball bat? Now is your chance. Relieve stress and raise money for your community at the Neighborhood House Rampage Room.
10 min 5 "smashables" $20 Discounts for those that bring "smashables" and group rates apply
First come first serve. Snacks for sale!
29 S Mills Street
608-255-5337
