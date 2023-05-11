Rampage Room

Neighborhood House 29 S. Mills St., Madison, Wisconsin

media release: Rampage Room Fundraiser

May 11, 12, 5-8PM.

Have you ever wanted to smash a lamp with a baseball bat? Now is your chance. Relieve stress and raise money for your community at the Neighborhood House Rampage Room. 

10 min 5 "smashables" $20 Discounts for those that bring "smashables" and group rates apply

First come first serve. Snacks for sale! 

info@neighborhoodhousemadison.org

