media release: Rampage Room Fundraiser

May 11, 12, 5-8PM.

Have you ever wanted to smash a lamp with a baseball bat? Now is your chance. Relieve stress and raise money for your community at the Neighborhood House Rampage Room.

10 min 5 "smashables" $20 Discounts for those that bring "smashables" and group rates apply

First come first serve. Snacks for sale!

29 S Mills Street

608-255-5337

info@neighborhoodhousemadison. org