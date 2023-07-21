media release: This is a Reserved Seat Show. All ticketing is through Ticketmaster. Doors at 6PM | Show at 7PM

his event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones, smart watches and accessories, will not be permitted in the performance space.

Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smart watches and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times, and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space.

Anyone seen using a device (phone, smart watch or accessories) during the performance will be escorted out of the venue.

Ramy Youssef is an award-winning Egyptian American creator, actor, producer, director, and comedian who brings his unique voice and perspective to his storytelling. Youssef created, produces, directs and stars in the hit Hulu show “Ramy,” inspired by his own experiences centering around a first-generation

Egyptian-American Muslim on a spiritual journey in his politically divided New Jersey neighborhood. He won a Golden Globe® in 2020 on behalf of “Ramy” in the category of “Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy.” In 2020, the Television Academy nominated Youssef for two

Emmy Awards® in the categories of “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series” and “Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series” on behalf of the second season of “Ramy.” He also won the Peabody Award on behalf of the series. The third season of Youssef’s widely celebrated “Ramy” premiered on

September 30th, 2022.

Youssef was also nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award and a Writers Guild Award for his one-hour HBO comedy special “Ramy Youssef: Feelings” produced by A24.

Youssef is a co-creator and executive producer of Netflix’s new series “Mo,” a semi-autobiographical series inspired by Amer’s life as a Palestinian refugee growing up in Houston. “Mo” recently debuted to critical acclaim and was produced with A24 and Youssef’s new production company, Cairo Cowboy. The show premiered in August of 2022. The series won the Gotham Award for Best Breakthrough Series Under 40 Minutes, and was recognized by AFI as one of their Top Television Programs of the year.

On the feature front, Youssef will also star alongside Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo in Yorgos Lanthimos’ highly anticipated film POOR THINGS for Searchlight, which will make its debut in 2023.