7:30 pm on 1/13 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 2/14-15. $36.

media release: Ramy Youssef is an Egyptian-American comedian, actor and director. He co-starred in Yorgos Lanthimos’s POOR THINGS alongside Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe which won the Golden Lion at the 80th Venice International Film Festival. The film received acclaim from critics and was named one of the top 10 films of 2023 by the American Film Institute and the National Board of Review.

Ramy created, executive produced, and starred in the hit Hulu show RAMY, which is inspired by his own experiences and centers around a first-generation Egyptian-American Muslim on a spiritual journey in his politically divided New Jersey neighborhood.

Ramy won a Golden Globe Award for ‘Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Comedy and was nominated for two 2020 Emmy Awards in the categories of “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series” and “Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series.” Additionally, RAMY won a 2020 Peabody Award and was nominated for a 2019 Gotham Award for ‘Best Breakthrough Series.’ This past year, Ramy was again Emmy nominated for his directorial work on THE BEAR.

Ramy also co-created and executive produces MO on Netflix which won the Gotham Award for Best Breakthrough Series in 2022. It also won the Peabody and made the AFI list that year.