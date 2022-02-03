Ranaan Hershberg

7:30 pm on 2/3 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 2/4-5, Comedy on State.

media release: Raanan Hershberg recently made his television network debut on The Late, Late Show with James Corden where he talks about his shrill, loud Mom and growing up Jewish in Kentucky. He’s also been on Comedy Central’s Live at the Cellar. He performs regularly at The Comedy Cellar, The New York Comedy Club, and Gotham Comedy Club. He was selected to be a finalist in NBC’s Stand Up for Diversity, The Laughing Skull Festival, and The Boston Comedy Festival. He regularly opens for Whitney Cummings, Sam Morril, and Kathleen Madigan in sold out theaters across the country. 800 Pound Gorilla Records produced his second album ‘Downhill Ever Since’ which stayed in the top 10 charts for weeks. He is the co-host of the podcast ‘Joe and Raanan Talk Movies’ with comedian Joe List.