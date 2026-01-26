randal b., Artie Do Good, Terran

media release: An evening of electronic music. $20.

randal b.

Randal b. is an experimental electronic artist based in Chicago. Known for dub-inspired vocals and intricate, atmospheric, sample-heavy instrumental beats, often blending jazz, psych rock, jungle and hip-hop. Music can be found at: https://music.yalltripp.in/

Artie Do Good

Artie Do Good is the alter-ego of trombonist, composer, and producer Chris Misch-Bloxdorf. He is a Chicago-based multi-instrumentalist, producer, and educator whose unique musical identity is a confluence of an imaginative array of art and culture. Taking inspiration from jazz, house, and beat music, he crafts moments of head-nodding whimsy that will get your hips swaying and hearts fluttering. He is a temple builder wherever folks are willing to congregate.

Terran

Hailing from the greater Madison area, Terran takes inspiration from a diaspora of rock genres (progressive, post and psychedelia), jazz, beats and dub to produce his own unique blend of cosmic leaning experimental electronic music.