media release: Celebrate the launch of Stories: Words & Images, a new book of visual narratives by Madison-based artist Randall Berndt, on Saturday, January 17, 2026, at 3:00 pm. This event is presented in partnership with the Wisconsin Book Festival and FlakPhoto Projects.

Artist and curator Martha Glowacki will join Berndt in a wide-ranging conversation about his decades-long practice and the interplay of image and narrative in his work. This lively discussion will take place within the Arts + Literature Laboratory gallery exhibition featuring original paintings, drawings, and texts from the book, offering visitors a unique opportunity to experience Berndt's work alongside the stories that bring it to life.

Copies of Stories: Words & Images will be available for purchase following the event. After the discussion, Berndt will sign books in the gallery. Please, join us!

Randall Berndt is the former assistant curator at the James Watrous Gallery at the Overture Center for the Arts and was for years the director of the Wisconsin Academy Gallery in Madison, Wisconsin. He received an MFA in painting from UW-Madison in 1969 and has pursued the life of the artist mixed with the demands of the "real world" ever since. Some career highlights include a major award for a painting accepted into the Butler Institute of American Art's 62nd Annual Midyear Exhibition, a 1996 Wisconsin Arts Board Visual Arts Fellowship and participation in the Madison Art Center's 1987 Triennial Exhibition. Berndt's paintings were juried into New American Paintings, Number 29 an exhibition in print published by Open Studios Press, Wellesley, MA, in 2000. In 2006 his paintings and drawings were included in the West Bend Art Museum's group exhibition Up North: Imaging North Woods Culture & Mythology.