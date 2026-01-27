media release: Verona Public Library welcomes Randi Julia Ramsden, coauthor of Extra! Extra! Eat All About It! Recipes and Culinary Curiosities from Historic Wisconsin Newspapers

Jane Conway and Randi Julia Ramsden have written a fabulous blend of a cookbook and culinary history, featuring 50 recipes from late 19th and early 20th-century Wisconsin newspapers alongside their historical context. Extra! Extra! Eat All About It! offers a unique look at past food trends, from "oyster saloons" to paper-bag cooking, with updated, easy-to-follow versions of vintage recipes and modern photos. Explore how people cooked with wood stoves and adapted to new ingredients, and get insights into daily life, immigration, and changing food culture in Wisconsin. Join Randi Julia Ramsden as she explores these intriguing topics and offers a taste of history!