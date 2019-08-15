press release: Random Jam Band Generator is a local music series featuring four musicians from four different local Wisconsin bands coming together and improvising a night of original music. Our series strives to celebrate the musical excellence of Wisconsin's musicians in an event where risk always yields the reward of an unforgettable experience.

This event's musicians include:

Jacob Vance from RailHopper on guitar

solo act Skylar Nahn on guitar

Timothy Robert from The Civil Engineers and The Belly Button Club on bass

and Max Morkri from Wurk and Brahmulus on drumset

Cover is $5 at the door which opens at 7:30 pm to attendees.