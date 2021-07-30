press release: Cheesy stuff. A red, white, and blue salute. “Game On” with Main-opoly. And that’s just intermission. Main Street Monroe is back with a top-notch lineup of talent for the 2021 Concerts on the Square Summer Block Party series starting on July 16.

Friday, July 30: Random Maxx, Milwaukee’s best cover band, will be bringing the sounds of big acts like Meghan Trainor, Tom Petty, Neon Trees, Elvis Presley, and more to the downtown Square. Random Maxx is known for big guitars, big harmonies, and big hooks. This band is a twelve-time returning artist at Summerfest. The show starts at 6:30 PM.

Main Street Monroe’s Concert series is generously underwritten by Colony Brands. A variety of food booths will be available. All shows feature the new larger Main Street Beer Garden and second beer station, plus extended serving hours. Intermission entertainment and other activities are again funded through the John and Katie Baumann Inspiration Project.

For the latest updates follow Main Street Monroe, Inc. on Facebook and Instagram, and for more information about the series or Main Street Monroe, visit MainStreetMonroe.org.