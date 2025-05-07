Randy

Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: The lovable character, Randy, from Trailer Park Boys fame, brings his hilarious comedy act Randy‘s Cheeseburger Picnic for a night of laughter. A comedy act filled with Trailer Park Boys’ shenanigans, songs, contests and prizes will surely lift your spirits. Tell your frown to Frig Off and get ready for a good time with Randy Bobandy himself!

$30 GA

$110 VIP Meet & Greet (6PM) – Limit to only 30

Includes 1 hour pre show hangout with Randy, Autographed Tour Poster, Photos With Randy

18+

Doors 7pm

Show 8pm

Comedy
