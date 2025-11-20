7 pm on 11/20 and 7 & 9:30 pm, 11/21-22. $38.50.

media release: Randy Feltface has spent his career denying the accusation that he is nothing more than a gimmick. Now it’s time to own it.

As seen on Netflix and heard on BBC Radio 4, Randy Feltface has written and performed a dozen solo stand-up comedy shows, released eight comedy specials, sold out around the world and been nominated for Best Comedy at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. He made his US television debut on NBC’s Bring The Funny and his comedy specials have become pirated YouTube sensations, garnering critical praise while amassing a huge and devoted following across the globe. He’s also a total gimmick.