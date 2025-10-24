Randy Sabien, Jeff Laramie, and Dawn Ferris

media release: These three folk stars will make our living room shine with everything from folk legend Jim Post’s tunes to Randy’s jazz violin to Free Hot Lunch WaHa! music to classic country.

Randy Sabien is a bluesy, rockin', swingin', funky, jazz violinist. With an intensely rhythmic, vibrant and inventive style, he has captivated audiences worldwide, playing with scores of bands and musicians of all stripes. At age 21, he founded the string department at Berklee College of Music in Boston, and hasn’t stopped performing and teaching here in Wisconsin and around the world. “Listen closely to Sabien's great cascades of notes, and you will hear the grand arpeggios, broken octaves, double-stops, trills, and tremolos that have marked classical violin playing since the solo work of J.S. Bach. But that's just the starting point for Sabien's art which bristles with the spirit of bona fide jazz improvisation. Rather than simply embellishing a tune, he re-concieves it, building and developing intriguing new musical motifs along the way.” ~ Howard Reich, CHICAGO TRIBUNE

Jeff Laramie’s famous for his years with Free Hot Lunch!, a Madison-based band known for its zaniness and originality. He also founded SRO Artists and has been a concert promoter and agent for stars such as Patty Larkin and Karla Bonoff.

Rounding it out is Dawn Farris, a talented musician from Stoughton, WI!

CONCERT DETAILS: Admission fee for all concerts is $20; all proceeds go to our musicians. To To reserve your spaces, send or drop off your check or cash to Anne and David, 451 North Few Street, Madison, WI 53703 (check payable to David Wallner), or use PayPal (annedave.ourhouse@gmail.com) or Venmo @Anne-Katz-4. Venmo @Anne-Katz-4. We hold checks to be cashed after the concert date, and we’ll send out a reminder/logistics message to all attendees right before the concert. Indoor concerts take place in our living room, an enclosed space without a lot of room to physically distance. We expect indoor concert attendees to be COVID-vaccinated. Masks are optional. Questions? Contact annedave@chorus.net | 608 335 7909.