Randy Sabien, Mary Gaines, Chris Wagoner & Erik Radloff

$15 ($12 adv.).

press release: Chris Wagoner, Mary Gaines and Erik Radloff join jazz fiddle monster, Randy Sabien, for an evening of just what you’d expect–string jazz, blues, gospel, rock and bluegrass–what else?

Please join us for an exciting performance by these multi-award winning musicians – shortly following Jazz at Five. All have performed on concert stages internationally, throughout the United States, and locally – including Jazz at Five.

Gains and Wagoner: Based in Madison, the award-winning husband and wife duo of Mary Gaines (cello, guitar, bass, vocals) and Chris Wagoner (violin, mandolins, lapsteel, ukulele, guitar, accordion, vocals) play an eclectic mix of Americana—original and classic tunes ranging from folk to jazz, bluegrass to blues, honky-tonk and a little singer-songwriter on the side. https://gainesandwagoner.com/

Randy Sabien is a bluesy, rockin’, swingin’, funky, jazz violinist. With an intensely rhythmic, vibrant and inventive style, he has captivated audiences worldwide, playing with scores of bands and musicians of all stripes.

https://www.randysabien.com/index.html