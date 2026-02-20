A Range of Outcomes: The Combined Effects of Natural and Anthropogenic Influences on Local Climate

media release: Global warming is indisputable, yet disentangling its effect from natural variability on local scales is challenging. In this lecture, Dr. Clara Deser, senior scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR), will discuss the science of natural climate variability and anthropogenic climate change and how they superimpose to produce the weather we actually experience. She will also show how natural variability introduces an unavoidable range of outcomes for local and regional climate projections over the coming decades, consistent with our scientific understanding of the climate system. In addition, she will discuss related challenges for attributing climate changes in the recent past and for assessing Earth System Models.

15th Annual Leonard Robock Lecture, sponsored by the UW-Madison Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences. Free and open to the public. Complimentary reception with food and beverages will follow the event. Registration appreciated not required: https://go.wisc.edu/pc3ui6.