Ransom Wilson
UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Mead Witter School of Music Faculty Artist Series. $20.
media release: Ransom Wilson, flute, has appeared in concert with some of the greatest orchestras and artists of our time. Performing works by Johann Sebastian Bach, Karl Doppler, André Jolivet, Bohuslav Martinů, and more. Christopher Taylor, piano; and Conor Nelson, flute.
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UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Music