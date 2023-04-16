Rape Crisis Center Fundraiser

media release: Please read the instructions below, so that City Barbeque knows you are with the GroupRaise Meal for RCC Sexual Violence Resource Center, and your group will get 20% of your meal’s price donated back!

Phone Call: Call 6082345937 and mention that you are with RCC Sexual Violence Resource Center before placing your order. This does not include 3rd-party delivery apps.

Restaurant Website: Visit City Barbeque's online order website. Use the promo code of "FundA" and 20% of your meal’s price will be donated back to RCC Sexual Violence Resource Center. This does not include 3rd-party delivery apps.

Storefront Walk-in: Visit the location at 7015 Sligo Drive, Building D, Madison 53717 and they will take your order from their storefront for take-out. Mention that you are with RCC Sexual Violence Resource Center before placing your order.

more on Sexual Assault Awareness Month:

Dane County’s Rape Crisis Center has officially re-branded as RCC Sexual Violence Resource Center in an effort to better reflect the needs and scopes of services provided to survivors and their loved ones, as well as to promote a more inclusive understanding of the many forms of sexual violence.

Established in 1973 as a grassroots volunteer collective-turned-nonprofit, RCC is celebrating their 50th anniversary this year. As one of the first Rape Crisis Centers in the nation, they have acted as a key figure in the anti-sexual violence movement, advancing survivor-centered care, legal protections, medical best practices, and social attitudes towards sexual violence. They have provided free, lifesaving crisis intervention services as well as violence prevention education & programming to thousands of youth and community members. Their service and program offerings continue to grow.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM), an international campaign to raise awareness of the prevalence of sexual violence and to mobilize individuals and community in prevention through events and educational outreach. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has issued an official proclamation that Dane County observes this month of awareness & prevention, elevating the need to support survivors and their loved ones and work together to prevent sexual violence.

Throughout the month, RCC will be hosting several events and fundraisers, including a 50th Anniversary themed Art Show on April 14th and 50th Anniversary Rally-Celebration at the State Capitol April 30th. For a full list of events and details, visit: http://thercc.org/50th. RCC is grateful to the many businesses, organizations & community partners who have collaborated to make these important events possible.