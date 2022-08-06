Raphael Vogl

media release: Free Farmers' Market Organ Concert

Step into the cool expanse of Overture Hall on select summer Saturdays during the Dane County Farmers’ Market on the Capitol Square to enjoy the gift of beautiful music with the Madison Symphony Orchestra’s Overture Concert Organ. Bring your family and friends for a relaxing 45-minute free concert. No tickets or reservations are needed and all ages are welcome!

Program

Johann Sebastian Bach, Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 in G Major, BWV 1049

(Transcription Raphael A. Vogl)

Max Reger, Variations and Fugue on a Theme of Mozart, op. 132

(Transcription Raphael A. Vogl)