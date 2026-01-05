Raquel Aleman, Darling Daughters

All Cargo shows are pay-what-you-can, 100% goes directly to the artists.

media release: "Madison (WI) based singer-songwriter, Raquel Aleman's solo show is sure to captivate. Expect to hear a mix of her original work and covers that she's put her own unique spin on. A minimalistic approach to keys and powerful well polished vocals balance each other out in vibey arrangements of covers ranging from radio hits to deep cuts."

"Alyssa and Terri are the sisters who comprise the Wisconsin-based band Darling Daughters. They joke that they are 'twins, seven years apart' due to their emotional closeness. Their vocal closeness results in fine blood harmonies solidified by 30 years of making music together. With covers and 'indie folk' originals making up their eclectic set list, Darling Daughters provides cute and sad music for any ol’ time."