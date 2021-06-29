× Expand Shatter Imagery Rare Element

press release: 2021 Summer Concert Series

June 15 - August 17, Tuesdays, 7-8 or 8:30 p.m. Enjoy an evening concert in one of Madison's most delightful outdoor venues.

$15/person; kids 5 & under are free and do not need a ticket

The new Madison, Wisconsin based horn band, Rare Element performs high-energy instrumental funk music in a truly unique manner. The band's highly talented roster coupled with its creative and intricate arrangements make Rare Element a must-see act.

Concerts will feel a bit different this year with a limited capacity and social distancing. Here are some of the changes you will see: