Rare Element, Tom Gullion-Doug White Quartet

× Expand Kyle Hilker/Shatter Imagery Rare Element at the High Noon Saloon. Rare Element

media release: The 2026 Jazz at Five Performance Series! Enjoy an evening of jazz on the Capitol Lawn, at the King Street corner. Terrific music and fine Wisconsin evenings. Conversation and camaraderie are encouraged.

The season kicks off on Wednesday, August 5, with a local favorite, Tom Gullion – Doug White Quartet, with fresh versions of classic modern jazz at 5 pm, followed by the infectious high energy funk band, Rare Element.

On the 12th, the Michael Hackett Sextet is bringing original music and new arrangements of not-so-standards at 5 pm. Followed by Hornado, one of Madison’s newest groove music super-groups with their typhoon jazz at 6:45pm.

The 2025 series continues August 19 with Brazilian inspired, bossa nova jazz from Canção at 5pm followed by Milwaukee native, highly versatile jazz pianist, Tim Whalen Trio at 6:45pm.

August 26 is Jazz at Five’s UW Night, kicking off with from the UW Jazz Ensemble All Stars featuring aspecial guest at 5 pm. And the UW Faculty Band led by composer and pianist Dan Cavanagh at 6:45 pm.

Ending the series on September 2 is Jazz at Five’s Summit of the Big Bands featuring Ladies Must Swing and the Milwaukee Jazz Orchestra performing two sets from 5pm – 8pm.

Jazz at Five is a unique, free cultural event in downtown Madison now in its 30th year. Events start at 4 pm with youth groups (TBD). Please come early to support our youth performers. Capital Beer is available at all shows. See you at the show!