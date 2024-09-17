media release: Arts + Literature Laboratory, PhotoMidwest, and FlakPhoto present Little Black Boy, a photography exhibition by Rashod Taylor, Tuesday, September 17 through Saturday, November 9, 2024.

Rashod Taylor’s photography addresses race, culture, family, and legacy themes. His large-scale black-and-white photographs are a kind of family album filled with friends, birthdays, vacations, and everyday life. At the same time, these images tell you more than his family story; they’re a window into the Black American experience. In Little Black Boy, Taylor uses photography to document his young son LJ's experience growing up in the American Midwest. By examining LJ's childhood and the world he inhabits, Taylor's images show the ups and downs of childhood while simultaneously hinting at his anxieties as a father raising a black child in America.

A reception for Little Black Boy and other PhotoMidwest Festival 2024 exhibits on display at Arts + Literature Laboratory will be held on Friday, September 27, 6:00-8:00pm.