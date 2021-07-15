Rashomon
University Theatre
UW Vilas Hall-Mitchell Theatre 821 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release: By Fay Kanin and Michael Kanin; directed by David Furumoto
Presented by University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Department of Theatre and Drama / University Theatre
In a forest grove, a samurai is found dead, his wife assaulted, and a notorious bandit is captured. But as the mystery of the crime unfolds, witnesses tell very different stories of what happened. Based on the stories by Ryunosuke Akutagawa that were adapted into the iconic 1950 film by Japanese master Akira Kurosawa, “Rashomon” shows the elusive nature of truth.
Director David Furumoto leads cast members Nan Asuncion, Reez Bailey, Ben Delheim, Allison Hesselberg, Liam McCarthy, Ryan Siddell, John Wang, and Rae Wasson in a dramatic retelling of this influential and powerful story.
Content Warning: This play contains mature content including depictions of physical violence and sexual assault.
Please Note: Due to restrictions regarding UW campus events, seating is limited. Seating has been adapted to allow social distancing can be maintained by all those attending (vaccinated and unvaccinated). In addition, individuals who are not vaccinated should wear a face covering.
Performances will be held July 15-25, 2021 and September 16-26, 2021 in the Ronald E. Mitchell Theatre, Vilas Hall 821 University Avenue Madison WI 53706
Tickets go on sale June 21, 2021
Ticket Prices: $10 Preview
$25 Adult; $20 Senior (62 +); $20 UW Faculty/Staff (ID); $15 UW Students (ID); $10 Children (K-12); $10 Group Sales (10 tickets or more)
To Order Tickets:
1. Call 608-265-2787
2. Online www.artsticketing.wisc.edu
3. Walk up sales: Memorial Union Box Office 800 Langdon Street
Hours: Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:00 PM-6:00 PM, Saturdays 11:00 AM-2:00 PM, Closed Sundays
Tickets may also be purchased in the Mitchell Theatre Lobby prior to the performance – the lobby Box Office opens 1 hour before show-time and remains open until 30 min past curtain.
Performance Calendar:
Thursday July 15 @ 7:30pm (Preview)
Friday July 16 @ 7:30pm (Opening Night)
Saturday July 17 @ 7:30pm
Sunday July 18 @ 2:00pm
Thursday July 22 @ 7:30pm
Friday July 23 @ 7:30pm
Saturday July 24 @ 7:30pm
Sunday July 25 @ 2:00pm
Scot Shepley
Pronouns: he, him, his
Publicity and Development Coordinator
6162 Vilas Communication Hall
Madison WI 53706-1497
Phone: 608-262-6551