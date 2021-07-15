press release: By Fay Kanin and Michael Kanin; directed by David Furumoto

Presented by University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Department of Theatre and Drama / University Theatre

In a forest grove, a samurai is found dead, his wife assaulted, and a notorious bandit is captured. But as the mystery of the crime unfolds, witnesses tell very different stories of what happened. Based on the stories by Ryunosuke Akutagawa that were adapted into the iconic 1950 film by Japanese master Akira Kurosawa, “Rashomon” shows the elusive nature of truth.

Director David Furumoto leads cast members Nan Asuncion, Reez Bailey, Ben Delheim, Allison Hesselberg, Liam McCarthy, Ryan Siddell, John Wang, and Rae Wasson in a dramatic retelling of this influential and powerful story.

Content Warning: This play contains mature content including depictions of physical violence and sexual assault.

Please Note: Due to restrictions regarding UW campus events, seating is limited. Seating has been adapted to allow social distancing can be maintained by all those attending (vaccinated and unvaccinated). In addition, individuals who are not vaccinated should wear a face covering.

Performances will be held July 15-25, 2021 and September 16-26, 2021 in the Ronald E. Mitchell Theatre, Vilas Hall 821 University Avenue Madison WI 53706

Tickets go on sale June 21, 2021

Ticket Prices: $10 Preview

$25 Adult; $20 Senior (62 +); $20 UW Faculty/Staff (ID); $15 UW Students (ID); $10 Children (K-12); $10 Group Sales (10 tickets or more)

To Order Tickets:

1. Call 608-265-2787

2. Online www.artsticketing.wisc.edu

3. Walk up sales: Memorial Union Box Office 800 Langdon Street

Hours: Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:00 PM-6:00 PM, Saturdays 11:00 AM-2:00 PM, Closed Sundays

Tickets may also be purchased in the Mitchell Theatre Lobby prior to the performance – the lobby Box Office opens 1 hour before show-time and remains open until 30 min past curtain.

Performance Calendar:

Thursday July 15 @ 7:30pm (Preview)

Friday July 16 @ 7:30pm (Opening Night)

Saturday July 17 @ 7:30pm

Sunday July 18 @ 2:00pm

Thursday July 22 @ 7:30pm

Friday July 23 @ 7:30pm

Saturday July 24 @ 7:30pm

Sunday July 25 @ 2:00pm

Scot Shepley

Pronouns: he, him, his

Publicity and Development Coordinator

6162 Vilas Communication Hall

Madison WI 53706-1497

Phone: 608-262-6551

www.theatre.wisc.edu