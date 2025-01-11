Rasmussen-Kleve Duo

Oakwood Village-University Woods Center for Arts & Education 6205 Mineral Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53719

media release: Bach and Contemporaries: Music for Viola da Gamba and Harpsichord 

Program: 

Viola da Gamba Sonata in D Major, BuxWV 268

Dieterich Buxtehude (1637-1707) 

Allemande â Viol da Gamba Solo

Wolfgang Carl Briegel (1626-1712)

Variation 1

Variation 2 

Saraband: (Courant) 

Viola da Gamba and Harpsichord Sonata in D Major, BWV 1028

Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) 

I. Adagio

II. Allegro 

III. Andante 

IV. Allegro 

Viola da Gamba and Harpsichord Sonata in G Minor, Wq. 88

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach (1714-1788)

I. Allegro moderato 

II. Larghetto 

III. Allegro Assai 

Musicians:

Charlie Rasmussen, viola da gamba 

Sean Kleve, harpsichord   

This project was funded in part by a grant from the Madison Arts Commission and the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts. 

