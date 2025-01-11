Rasmussen-Kleve Duo

media release: Bach and Contemporaries: Music for Viola da Gamba and Harpsichord

Program:

Viola da Gamba Sonata in D Major, BuxWV 268

Dieterich Buxtehude (1637-1707)

Allemande â Viol da Gamba Solo

Wolfgang Carl Briegel (1626-1712)

Variation 1

Variation 2

Saraband: (Courant)

Viola da Gamba and Harpsichord Sonata in D Major, BWV 1028

Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

I. Adagio

II. Allegro

III. Andante

IV. Allegro

Viola da Gamba and Harpsichord Sonata in G Minor, Wq. 88

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach (1714-1788)

I. Allegro moderato

II. Larghetto

III. Allegro Assai

Musicians:

Charlie Rasmussen, viola da gamba

Sean Kleve, harpsichord

This project was funded in part by a grant from the Madison Arts Commission and the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts.