Rasmussen-Kleve Duo
Oakwood Village-University Woods Center for Arts & Education 6205 Mineral Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53719
media release: Bach and Contemporaries: Music for Viola da Gamba and Harpsichord
Program:
Viola da Gamba Sonata in D Major, BuxWV 268
Dieterich Buxtehude (1637-1707)
Allemande â Viol da Gamba Solo
Wolfgang Carl Briegel (1626-1712)
Variation 1
Variation 2
Saraband: (Courant)
Viola da Gamba and Harpsichord Sonata in D Major, BWV 1028
Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)
I. Adagio
II. Allegro
III. Andante
IV. Allegro
Viola da Gamba and Harpsichord Sonata in G Minor, Wq. 88
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach (1714-1788)
I. Allegro moderato
II. Larghetto
III. Allegro Assai
Musicians:
Charlie Rasmussen, viola da gamba
Sean Kleve, harpsichord
This project was funded in part by a grant from the Madison Arts Commission and the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts.