Rasta Barista Cafe Grand Opening

media release: Rasta Barista Café will officially open the doors to its flagship location at 2352 S. Park Street, Suite 101, on Monday, May 5, with a grand opening celebration from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Guests will enjoy music, giveaways, complimentary samples, and a first look at an authentic Jamaican café experience unlike anything else in the region.

Located inside the Urban League of Greater Madison’s Black Business Hub, Rasta Barista is among the few cafés in the United States to serve Jamaican Blue Mountain Coffee by the cup, in addition to offering it for retail purchase. Known for its mild flavor, smooth finish, and exceptional quality, Jamaican Blue Mountain is often regarded as one of the finest coffees in the world.

“Rasta Barista is more than a café — it’s a cultural expression,” said Melissa Kidau, founder of Rasta Barista Café. “We’re celebrating Jamaica’s rich coffee tradition, island hospitality, and bold flavors — and we’re excited to share that with the Madison community.”

The café’s menu offers a fusion of bold espresso drinks and island favorites like the signature Rastaccino, coconut latte, sorrel (hibiscus) tea, ginger beer, flatbread pizza, and island-inspired pastries. The space itself is designed to reflect Jamaica’s vibrant spirit, filled with reggae-infused décor, art, and good vibes.

Grand Opening Highlights:

The first 50 guests receive an exclusive Rasta Barista gift.

Live reggae music and prize giveaways

Complimentary blue mountain coffee samples

Meet the founders and learn about Jamaican coffee culture

For event updates, visit the event page on Facebook and click “Going”. To learn more, visit www.rastabarista.com or @therastabarista on Instagram and Facebook.