Ratboys, Ducks Ltd.

media release: Chicago’s Ratboys “have always been a steady, growing indie rock force” (The FADER). Their new album, The Window (Topshelf Records), was one of 2023’s most acclaimed releases, landing on numerous year-end lists including Vulture, NPR Music, Consequence, Aquarium Drunkard, and Sound Opinions, and culminating in the band making their national television debut on CBS Saturday Morning. Today, they announce a spring North American tour in support of The Window, with stops in cities the band have not yet played since its release. These shows are an opportunity to see their charismatic, long-praised live sets, and to hear exactly what makes The Window so beloved. The band’s recent performance of “It’s Alive!” for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’s #LateShowMeMusic series offers a taste of what to expect. As Paste points out, “‘It’s Alive!’ is proof [Ratboys] are at their undisputable best.”

“[The Window is] an engrossing singer-songwriter record and a sharp, expansive guitar record that pays equal respect to the need to look inward and the desire to rock out.” - Rolling Stone, The 40 Best Indie Rock Records of 2023

“Chicago’s Ratboys whittle down their take on indie rock while donning a cowboy hat. With their fourth album The Window, they charm their way to a blue ribbon, too.” - Pitchfork, The Best Rock Albums of 2023

“The Window was like a sonic sunbeam bursting through the skylight this year.” - Stereogum, #6 in The 50 Best Albums of 2023