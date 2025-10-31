Wild Hog in the Woods concert. $2 members, $4 non-members, plus tips to the performer(s).

media release: Ravenswing is a duo that plays while their dancing, weaving together the brilliance of Scottish Trad with the gritty drive of New England contra dance rhythms. While Abi Sandy (guitar, tenor banjo, voice} and Crystal Zhu {fiddle, mandolin) grew up playing music across New England and New York, the pair came together in Scotland while traveling together to the Edinburgh University Folk and Traditional Music Society, bonding over their shared love for community through music and dance on both sides of the Atlantic. Since then, they have energized crowds across New England.

FREE PARKING: Across the street in the Wil-Mar parking lot. Weather Cancellations are announced on our Facebook page.